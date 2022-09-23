Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average is $155.83. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

