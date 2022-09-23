Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 518,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $185.79 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.66 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $351.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

