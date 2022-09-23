S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Rupert Faure Walker Buys 96,949 Shares

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) insider Rupert Faure Walker bought 96,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £153,179.42 ($185,088.71).

S4 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON SFOR opened at GBX 158.60 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £889.86 million and a P/E ratio of -15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.07. S4 Capital plc has a 52-week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 874 ($10.56).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities lowered their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 710.83 ($8.59).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More

