Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Home Depot by 937.2% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Home Depot by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $269.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

