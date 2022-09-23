Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 303,139 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $53.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

