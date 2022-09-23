Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,462 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $203,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $213,579,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,578,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

