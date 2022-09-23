Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

