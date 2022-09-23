Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $185.79 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $184.66 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.30 and its 200-day moving average is $206.99. The company has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

