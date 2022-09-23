Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

