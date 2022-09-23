Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 542,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138,062 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.25%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

