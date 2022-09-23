Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 1,436 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $326.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

