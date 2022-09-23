Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 117,539 shares.The stock last traded at $9.34 and had previously closed at $9.27.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $580.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -24.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 154,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

