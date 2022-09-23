SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,007 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.