SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,007 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $147.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

