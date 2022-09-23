SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 267 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $3,128,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.5% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 726,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $143,030,000 after buying an additional 80,733 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 74,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.30 and a 200 day moving average of $206.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.66 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

