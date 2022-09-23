SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Holdings Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,399,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 128,681 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 457,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 48,518 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,166,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,014.8% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 315,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 287,466 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

