SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35.

