State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $79.06 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

