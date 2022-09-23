State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DAL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.