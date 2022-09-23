State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 565 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.