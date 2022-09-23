State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 27.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 14.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

Livent stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

