State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.92 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,121,000 after acquiring an additional 177,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,658,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.01. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $72.80 and a one year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

