State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

