State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 86,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.55. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

