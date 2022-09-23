State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 410 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Down 2.5 %

EFX opened at $172.29 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.73.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.47.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

