State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,235 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Down 1.6 %

KMX opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

