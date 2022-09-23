Stephens Initiates Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $247,878,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

