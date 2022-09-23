Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $56.64 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile



Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

