Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

