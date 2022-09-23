Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,031 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,368 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

