Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,147 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $149.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.62. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

