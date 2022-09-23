Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,321 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,143,000 after purchasing an additional 153,521 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.