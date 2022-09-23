Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 30,327 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,840 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.