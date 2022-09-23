Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,975 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,169 shares of company stock valued at $96,762,160. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

