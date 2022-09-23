Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.