Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $183.20 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

