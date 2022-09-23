Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

