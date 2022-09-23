Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,039 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.2 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.09. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.