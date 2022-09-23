Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 12,718 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

UBER stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

