Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,104 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

BXP stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

