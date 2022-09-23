Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 6,134 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

