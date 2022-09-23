Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 712 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 617,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $75.11 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

