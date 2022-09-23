Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.