Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $6,750,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 215,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.