Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.