Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.86. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

