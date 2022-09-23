Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.91 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 181.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.08.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $554.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

