Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.04 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after buying an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $701,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.