Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.23 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

