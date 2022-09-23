Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $193,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.55.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

