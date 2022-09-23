Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several analysts have commented on A shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $174.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

